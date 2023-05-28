Khadija Shah tenders apology in video message

Fashion designer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah has issued an apology for her involvement in the controversial events that took place on May 9.

The prime suspect in the Jinnah House vandalism case expressed remorse for her actions in a video message issued on social media.

Apart from condemning the May 9 events, she also apologised for the tweet against the military’s high command.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the health condition of Khadija Shah reportedly took a sudden turn for the worse at Lahore’s Central Jail.

According to sources within the jail, the PTI activist and fashion designer had been experiencing stomach issues over the past two days.

Khadija Shah voluntarily surrendered herself at Lahore’s Iqbal Town police station on May 23, following which she was remanded in a seven-day judicial custody by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on May 24.

Notably, Khadija comes from an influential family. She is the daughter of former interim finance minister Salman Shah and granddaughter of General (retd) Asif Nawaz Janjua.

She is the founder of famous women’s clothing brands “Elan,” and “Zaha.”