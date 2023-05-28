Cody Walker honors late brother Paul Walker by naming newborn son after him

Cody Walker, brother of the late “Fast & Furious” actor Paul Walker, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his sibling by naming his newborn son after him. Cody and his wife Felicia welcomed their third child, Paul Barrett Walker, into the world on April 30 in Arizona.

The birth of Paul Barrett Walker, weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz., was reported by People magazine. The decision to honor Paul with his namesake came just one day after the baby’s arrival.

As November approaches, marking a decade since Paul’s tragic passing, Cody explained, “I just felt now was the appropriate time” to carry on his brother’s legacy. Both Cody and his brother Caleb have now completed their own families, making it a meaningful choice to pass on the name Paul William Walker IV, which has a long-standing history within the family.

“Within the family, he went by ‘little Paul’ or ‘Paul 4,’ even though he quickly outgrew our father in height. It was important to me to have that name carry on,” Cody expressed, reflecting the significance of preserving their family’s name and memory.

Paul Walker, known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, tragically lost his life in a car accident in 2013, leaving behind an unfinished filming project, “Furious 7.”

Cody, now a father of three, has a five-year-old daughter named Remi Rogue and a two-year-old son named Colt. Notably, Paul’s daughter, Meadow Walker, recently made a cameo appearance in the 10th film of the “Fast & Furious” series, “Fast X,” which was released in the USA on May 19, 2023.

Expressing her excitement about her involvement in the film franchise, Meadow shared, “For me, this is super exciting, and he would be amazed that this is happening.” It is a testament to the lasting impact Paul Walker has had on both his family and fans worldwide, even after his untimely departure.