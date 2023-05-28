Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal’s takes social media by storm with epic dance at IIFA 2023

Hrithik Roshan’s scintillating dance moves and his camaraderie with Vicky Kaushal have taken social media by storm after their performance at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 held in Abu Dhabi.

Hrithik, who was honored with the Best Actor in a Leading Role award, showcased his iconic dance steps from the song “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” that featured in his debut film “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” (2000), with Vicky Kaushal joining him on stage.

The video capturing their energetic performance quickly went viral, with fans showering praise and admiration for the two actors. In the video, Vicky Kaushal initially bowed down to Hrithik as a mark of respect, but Hrithik, known for his humility, embraced him warmly instead. The duo was accompanied on stage by actor Abhishek Bachchan, who witnessed their electrifying dance moves. All three actors were dressed in elegant dark suits, adding to the charm of their performance.

Social media platforms were abuzz with reactions to the video. One fan commented on an Instagram clip, expressing awe at Hrithik’s enduring smoothness, while another exclaimed, “Amazinggggg!” There were also comments from fans reminiscing about their favorite movie, “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai,” and expressing delight at seeing Hrithik dance to its iconic song.

Hrithik’s award-winning performance at IIFA 2023 was for his role in the film “Vikram Vedha,” in which he starred alongside Saif Ali Khan. During his acceptance speech, Hrithik expressed gratitude, acknowledging that the journey of the character Vedha had begun in Abu Dhabi, and that it felt like a full-circle moment for him. He credited the role for helping him tap into a newfound intensity and discover his inner strength.

The IIFA 2023 event itself was a star-studded affair, captivating the audience with enthralling performances by various celebrities. Salman Khan set the stage ablaze with his dance numbers “Seeti Maar” from “Radhe” and “Aaj Ki Party” from “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.” He also shared the stage with the Norwegian dance group Quick Style. Kriti Sanon enthralled the audience with her dance performance to the song “Thumkeshwari” at the event.

The IIFA Awards proved to be a memorable night, filled with spectacular performances and recognition of outstanding talent, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next edition of this celebrated event.