Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar lend their voices to new Parliament building video

In a unique collaboration, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have lent their voices to a video showcasing the new Parliament building, following a personal request from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video aims to shed light on the architectural marvel and symbolize the democratic essence of India.

Prime Minister Modi, recognizing the influential role of cinema in reaching a wide audience, reached out to the two celebrated actors to contribute their distinct voices to the project. Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, both known for their powerful screen presence and resonant voices, readily agreed to participate in this national endeavor.

The video, which combines captivating visuals and informative narration, offers viewers a virtual tour of the magnificent new Parliament building. It showcases the grandeur of the structure and highlights its technological advancements, while emphasizing the democratic principles that lie at the heart of India’s governance.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar’s voice-overs add a touch of elegance and gravitas to the video, amplifying the significance of the new Parliament building as an emblem of India’s progress and unity. Their resonant voices serve to engage and inspire viewers, emphasizing the importance of democratic values and the role of citizens in shaping the nation’s future.

The collaboration between these iconic actors and the government aims to bring the message of the new Parliament building to a wider audience, including the youth of India. By leveraging the popularity and influence of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, the video seeks to encourage civic participation and foster a sense of pride among all citizens.

The video, featuring the compelling voice-overs by Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, is expected to be released soon, reaching millions of viewers across various platforms. Their participation in this project serves as a testament to the power of cinema in promoting national unity and awareness, leaving an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of the country.