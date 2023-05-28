Shaheens penalised for ball tampering in sixth match against Zimbabwe

Pakistan Shaheens were penalised and five penalty runs were awarded to Zimbabwe in the sixth One-Day match on Saturday.

The incident happened in 32nd over of the first innings as umpires realised that the condition of ball was changed, but it was not determined how it was done.

The umpires had also warned Pakistan Shaheens in the fifth match but they talked to the team management in the sixth match.

Pakistan’s team management did not protest and accepted the penalty. The ball was also changed according to the rules.

Pakistan team lost the match by 32 runs and lost the series 4-2. The team is expected to return to Pakistan on Monday.