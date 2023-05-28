Kriti Sanon advocates for universal viewing of ‘Adipurush’

Actress Kriti Sanon has expressed her excitement and belief that everyone, especially children, should watch the upcoming film “Adipurush.” The highly anticipated movie stars Prabhas in the lead role and is directed by Om Raut.

In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon shared her thoughts on the film and its potential impact on viewers. She emphasized the importance of exposing younger generations to mythological stories and the cultural heritage they hold. According to Kriti, such films not only entertain but also educate and instill values in children.

Sanon believes that “Adipurush” has the potential to connect with all generations due to its strong storyline and powerful performances. She expressed her admiration for director Om Raut’s vision and the way he is bringing this epic tale to life on the big screen. Kriti also praised Prabhas, describing him as a phenomenal actor who brings immense depth to his characters.

The actress highlighted the significance of mythological stories in shaping moral values and providing life lessons. She mentioned that these narratives have been passed down through generations and continue to resonate with people. Kriti believes that by watching films like “Adipurush,” children can learn about our rich cultural heritage and develop a sense of pride in their roots.

“Adipurush” is an adaptation of the epic Hindu mythological tale Ramayana. The film showcases the eternal battle between good and evil, with Prabhas portraying the character of Lord Ram. Kriti Sanon plays the role of Sita, the beloved wife of Lord Ram.

As the film is expected to be a visual extravaganza with grand sets and stunning visuals, Kriti expressed her excitement to witness the magic unfold on the big screen. She expressed her hope that “Adipurush” would leave a lasting impression on audiences, especially the younger generation, inspiring them to delve deeper into our rich mythology.

In conclusion, Kriti Sanon believes that “Adipurush” has the potential to captivate and educate viewers of all ages, particularly children. She encourages everyone to embrace the film’s message, immersing themselves in the epic tale of righteousness and valor.