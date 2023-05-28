Kareena Kapoor takes Monaco by storm at F1 Grand Prix, shares stunning photos

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor treated her fans with glimpses of her day at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a series of photos, including snapshots of her posing on a balcony and mingling with racing driver Valtteri Bottas and cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Sporting a sleeveless printed beige top, paired with pants, matching heels, and dark sunglasses, Kareena looked effortlessly stylish. Fans praised her beauty and expressed admiration for her captivating presence at the event.

Prior to her Monaco getaway, Kareena had just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film “The Crew” in Goa, where she shared a selfie and enjoyed the Goan nights. The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, features Kareena alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh, and revolves around the struggling airline industry and the amusing predicaments the characters find themselves in. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, the film promises to be a laughter-filled ride.

In addition to “The Crew,” Kareena has other exciting projects lined up. She will star in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming thriller based on the book “The Devotion of Suspect X,” alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has an untitled film directed by Hansal Mehta in the pipeline. With a series of diverse roles in her kitty, Kareena Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with her talent and versatility.