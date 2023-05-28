Celebrities set new fashion benchmarks at glamorous IIFA awards 2023

The IIFA Awards witnessed a spectacular showcase of fashion as celebrities descended upon the event, leaving the audience in awe with their impeccable style.

Among the plethora of looks, some stood out as iconic, while a few surprised everyone. Let’s take a closer look at the memorable fashion moments from the IIFA Awards.

Filmmaker Farah Khan stole the spotlight with her stunning ensemble by Sania Maskatiya. Dressed in a creation that perfectly complemented her personality, Farah exuded sophistication and style, becoming the star of the night. In a lighthearted gesture, she playfully thanked the Pakistani fashion house for her outfit on her Insta Stories, jokingly referring to it as “bhaare ka maal” or borrowed stuff.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Nora Fatehi made a bold statement in a bright red floor-length gown. The plunging neckline added sensuality to her radiant look, which was further enhanced by her perfectly styled curls and minimal accessories.

Urvashi Rautela graced the event in an ethereal all-white feather gown, exuding elegance and charm. The delicate placement of feathers and exquisite embellishments added an angelic appeal to her ensemble. With a sleek high bun, side-swept bangs, and flawless makeup, Urvashi showcased her beauty and sophistication.

Kriti Sanon turned heads in a beautiful gown by Richard Quinn, showcasing her impeccable taste. The dramatic frills on the neck and the floral silhouette added a touch of grace and poise, making her the center of attention on the green carpet.

Salman Khan embraced his signature style and charisma with an all-black look, featuring an embroidered jacket. The simplicity of his ensemble highlighted his strong presence, establishing him as a style icon of the evening.

Vicky Kaushal looked impeccably handsome in a black shirt, matching pants, and an embellished blazer, showcasing his dapper fashion choices. His ensemble exuded sophistication and class, leaving a lasting impression.

Abhishek Bachchan opted for a subtle yet stylish look with a light-pink blazer, white shirt, and black pants. The addition of glasses added a touch of sophistication, making him stand out on the green carpet.

Varun Dhawan brought the cool factor to the IIFA Awards with his trendy ombre jacket and pants set. The tinted glasses perfectly complemented his stylish persona, adding a touch of trendiness.

Rajkummar Rao showcased his unique sense of style with an all-black outfit and a floral-embroidered blazer. The addition of tinted glasses elevated his look, establishing him as a fashion maverick of the night.

Esha Gupta made a stylish appearance on the IIFA Green Carpet, captivating everyone in a bold strappy silver-grey gown. Her confident demeanor and impeccable fashion choices solidified her position as a fashion diva.

Sara Ali Khan opted for a red frilly sari ensemble, experimenting with her style. The vibrant red color combined with the frilly details created a striking look that worked well, without being a complete miss.

Jacqueline Fernandez walked the green carpet in an ivory gown with a delicate hood, adding a touch of elegance and grace to her appearance.

Mouni Roy wowed the crowd in a breathtaking gown that accentuated her figure perfectly. The fitted bodice gracefully transitioned into a voluminous skirt, cascading down to the floor with a regal train trailing behind her with every step.

The IIFA Awards 2023 proved to be an extravagant night of fashion, with celebrities setting new style benchmarks. Each celebrity brought their unique fashion sense to the green carpet, making the event a truly glamorous affair.