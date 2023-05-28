Imran Khan alleges sexual assault on jailed PTI women

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday to take suo moto notice of the mistreatment of detained female supporters of his party. He alleged that he has received complaints of sexual assault on these women from various jails, apart from Adiala.

At the beginning of his virtual address, Imran Khan expressed his pride in the substantial participation of women in their rallies.

He remarked that women from diverse backgrounds attend and actively engage in their rallies, which he saw as a positive indicator of societal awakening.

However, he added that the crackdown on women was to fend them off from politics, which he lamented in a country where half of the populace comprises females.

PTI chairman said that the media was ‘independent’ during his government, unlike today where it has been muzzled.

He said that the democratic values were being brazenly violated under the rule of incumbent regime.

He challenged that those leaving PTI were threatened to leave the party to avoid ‘grave consequences’.

The former premier once again appealed to the SC to act against gross violations of human rights against his supporters.

He expressed his concern that it appeared as though the top court was conceding its power to the powerful, as the judiciary seemed to be failing in its duty to protect the fundamental rights of the people who were facing daily violations.

Imran Khan urged the apex court to take suo moto notice of the alleged mistreatment of imprisoned female PTI supporters. He claimed to have received reports of sexual assault occurring in various jails, apart from Adiala Jail.

He also urged the SC to probe into the incidents of May 9 and the people who were killed.

In a message to the government, PTI chairman said that the government should give a time frame of when it would get free from breaking his party members and earn satisfaction that it has damaged the PTI enough.

However, after that, he added that the government should announce the date of elections because the country was sinking.