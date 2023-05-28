Hamoon Jadugar criticizes Mehwish Hayat’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award

Renowned Pakistani artist Haseeb Pasha, widely known as Hamoon Jadugar, has recently voiced his strong criticism regarding the awarding of the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to fellow actress Mehwish Hayat.

In an interview, Pasha expressed his disappointment and raised questions about the selection process, emphasizing the need to prioritize senior artists who have made significant contributions to the industry.

Having earned fame and adoration for his memorable portrayal of Hamoon Jadugar in the iconic TV series “Ainak Wala Jin,” Pasha has dedicated decades to entertaining and educating audiences, particularly children. However, despite his immense popularity and influential performances, he believes that his own recognition has been unjustly neglected.

During the interview, Pasha revealed that he had been nominated several times for prestigious awards by the Pakistan Television (PTV) administration. However, to his dismay, whenever he attended the award ceremonies, the honor was unexpectedly bestowed upon other artists who had passed away, denying him the well-deserved recognition. Pasha further expressed his shock upon discovering that his Tamgha-e-Imtiaz had been awarded to Mehwish Hayat, an actress whom he admitted being unfamiliar with.

Pasha’s critique stems from the belief that the honor should have been granted to him as a senior artist who had dedicated himself to the industry and served the children of Pakistan through his performances and educational endeavors. He questioned the criteria and fairness of the selection process, emphasizing that recognition should be given based on the artists’ contributions and merit rather than favoritism or popularity.

The controversy surrounding Mehwish Hayat’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award has ignited a debate within the industry and among fans, highlighting the importance of acknowledging and appreciating the achievements of veteran artists. Pasha’s outspoken criticism serves as a call to reassess the recognition system and ensure that deserving artists, especially those who have devoted their lives to the craft, receive the honors they rightfully deserve.