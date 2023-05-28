Arnold Schwarzenegger expresses gratitude to Pakistani fans as FUBAR tops Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt appreciation to his Pakistani fans for their unwavering love and support. The actor’s gratitude came shortly after he thanked Ukraine for their contribution to his latest project, FUBAR, which skyrocketed to the top spot on Netflix.

Amidst the expressions of gratitude, a Pakistani Twitter user shared a screenshot highlighting the popularity of FUBAR in Pakistan. Although the user claimed that the series ranked number one, the screenshot showcased FUBAR under the ‘Popular on Netflix’ category. Schwarzenegger acknowledged this revelation and tweeted his thanks, specifically addressing his fans in Pakistan.

In the debut episode of FUBAR, Schwarzenegger portrays Luke Brunner, a CIA operative on the brink of retirement. Tasked with rescuing another agent, he discovers that the agent is none other than his own daughter, Emma, played by Monica Barbaro. Hilarity ensues as they embark on perilous missions across the globe to thwart the plans of Boro, a villain in pursuit of weapons of mass destruction.

Schwarzenegger reflected on the unique opportunity that FUBAR presents, noting that such opportunities were not available during the earlier stages of his career in the ’80s and ’90s. The eight-episode series marks his first venture into television, combining action-packed sequences with comedic elements. The star described the show as a blend of intense life-and-death situations and laugh-out-loud moments.

Barbaro delved into the complexities of the father-daughter relationship portrayed in the series, emphasizing the struggle to differentiate oneself from parental influence. However, she noted that the more they resist becoming like their parents, the more they realize their similarities. Amidst the serious undertakings and dysfunctional family dynamics, a diverse cast of CIA colleagues adds comic relief with humorous jabs at Emma’s “daddy issues,” Brunner’s mispronunciations, and his desire to win back his divorced wife.

Comedian Fortune Feimster, playing the character Roo, injects levity into the CIA mission meetings, while Travis Van Winkle, portraying Aldon, revels in the contrast between saving the world and delivering lighthearted lines. Milan Carter, as Barry, Brunner’s nerdy analyst and handler, adds another layer to the story, keeping Emma’s secret from her father.

The younger cast members, who grew up watching Schwarzenegger in films like Terminator and Kindergarten Cop, commend the actor and former bodybuilder for his discipline, teamwork, motivation, and mischievous side. They describe him as meticulously adhering to his schedule, studying lines until midnight and waking up at 6 a.m., often humorously quipping, “People say you have to sleep eight hours. To those people, I say sleep faster.”

With FUBAR’s popularity soaring and Schwarzenegger’s gratitude resonating with fans worldwide, the series promises to deliver a thrilling and entertaining experience for viewers, blending action, comedy, and the star power of Arnold Schwarzenegger himself.