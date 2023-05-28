Sonya Hussyn and Faryal Mehmood steal the show at Texpo

Fashion enthusiasts were treated to a rare event amidst the current scarcity of fashion shows due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. The Karachi Expo recently hosted Texpo, also known as Textiles Expo, where renowned Pakistani designers took the stage to showcase their exquisite collections.

Showstopping moments, often associated with the power of celebrities, have become a staple in the fashion industry. This trend was evident at the Bridal Couture Week, where notable personalities graced the runway for various designers. The latest edition featured Sonya Hussyn walking for Deepak Perwani, and Faryal Mehmood strutting her stuff for Rizwan Beyg. Both celebrities flawlessly carried their ensembles and successfully fulfilled their roles, garnering immense attention and making their appearances go viral.

Sonya Hussyn captivated onlookers as she channeled the iconic Frida Kahlo in her ensemble. Adorned with a crown of flowers atop her head, she donned an exquisite dress while delivering a captivating theatrical performance that perfectly encapsulated the essence of the designer’s vision. The moment Sonya made her grand entrance, the internet erupted with a flurry of commentary and admiration for her bold and artistic portrayal.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Faryal Mehmood showcased her elegance in a stunning white attire designed by Rizwan Beyg. Her ethereal presence on the runway added a touch of grace and sophistication to the show. As she gracefully maneuvered through the venue, Faryal effortlessly captured the audience’s attention and left a lasting impression.

The fashion event at Karachi Expo brought a glimmer of joy and excitement to the industry, serving as a reminder of the artistry and creativity that continues to thrive amidst challenging times. The striking looks and impeccable walks of Sonya Hussyn and Faryal Mehmood served as a testament to the enduring allure of fashion and its ability to inspire and captivate audiences.