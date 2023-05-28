Surah Rahman recited during inauguration of India’s new parliament

In a grand ceremony that was not without its fair share of controversy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building in the nation’s capital, New Delhi.

However, the inclusion of the recitation of Surah Rahman, the 55th Chapter of the Holy Quran, at the inauguration has sparked a heated debate given Modi’s contentious history with the Muslim community.

The event, which took place on Sunday, was boycotted by more than a dozen opposition parties, further accentuating the underlying tensions.

Modi, a staunch Hindu nationalist, has faced criticism in the past for his alleged bias against the Muslim population in India.

As the ceremony commenced, Hindu priests performed traditional rituals and chanted religious hymns, setting a predominantly Hindu tone. However, the inclusion of Surah Rahman, one of the most revered chapters in Islam, drew both surprise and criticism from various quarters.

Many opponents of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and members of the Muslim community accused the Prime Minister of attempting to create an optics-driven facade of inclusivity, thereby masking the persistent concerns regarding his stance towards Muslims.

Critics argue that this symbolic gesture alone does not absolve Modi from the larger allegations of religious discrimination that have dogged his tenure.

Modi’s detractors point to incidents such as the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

These events have fuelled claims that his government’s policies disproportionately affect India’s Muslim population and perpetuate a sense of marginalisation.