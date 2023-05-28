Kardashian sisters’ selfie sparks speculation of reconciliation amid feud rumors

The Kardashian family has been making waves with their recent season 3 premiere, but it’s not just on-screen drama that has been grabbing attention. The Kardashians have been caught up in a whirlwind of family disputes and controversies that have set social media ablaze.

From Kim Kardashian’s guilt over the impact her relationship with Kanye West had on Pete Davidson, to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s decision to end their IVF journey, the Kardashians have been at the center of a storm.

The grand premiere of the show shed light on a fallout between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, stemming from Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker. Kourtney accused Kim of turning the wedding into a business opportunity and dampening the wedding vibes, leading to a bitter dispute between the sisters. However, amidst the rumors of their feud, Kim and Kourtney surprised everyone by posing together for a selfie, suggesting that their relationship might be on the mend.

In the selfie, shared by Kourtney on Saturday, she can be seen wearing black overalls with a white Blink-182 t-shirt underneath. Her short brunette hair was styled sleek and open. The Kardashian sisters were captured making kissy faces backstage, adding an element of playfulness to the photo. This unexpected picture came after the Kardashians had hinted at a possible fight between Kim and Kourtney, leaving fans curious about the status of their relationship.

During an appearance on the TODAY show, Kim Kardashian addressed her current status with Kourtney and reassured everyone that they are doing okay and will always be family. Kim expressed pride in their vulnerability, recognizing that many other families likely experience similar conflicts, albeit on different levels. She emphasized the importance of their openness and willingness to share their experiences with the world.

However, Kim also shed light on the challenges of their dynamic, mentioning the cycle they often find themselves in. The filming process is followed by months of thinking they have resolved their issues, only to discover the things they have said about each other behind their backs during the editing phase. This inevitably leads to renewed tension between them.

Despite these challenges, Kim’s statements conveyed a sense of resilience and a commitment to maintaining their familial bond. The Kardashian sisters may continue to face ups and downs, but they remain united as a family, determined to weather the storms together.