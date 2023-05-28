WhatsApp introduces exciting new features for users

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has announced the launch of two new updates that will enhance the user experience.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, these updates include the ability to share screens during video calls and a new arrangement of tabs in the bottom navigation bar.

While the screen-sharing feature is currently available to a select group of beta testers, it will soon be rolled out to a wider audience in the coming days.

This new addition allows users to share their screens with others during video calls.

Also read: China deletes 1.4 million social media posts in crackdown

By simply clicking on the new icon in the call control view, users can easily initiate screen sharing.

The shared screen will be recorded and displayed to the other individual.

However, it’s worth noting that older versions of Android may not support this feature.

Additionally, it is not compatible with large group calls or outdated versions of the app.

Users will have complete control over the screen-sharing feature, as they can stop sharing their screen at any time.

Also read: TikTok tests AI chatbot ‘Tako’ to enhance user experience

It’s important to highlight that this feature requires the consent of both parties involved, ensuring privacy and control for all users.

In addition to the screen-sharing feature, WhatsApp has made some subtle changes to the navigation bar at the bottom of the app.

Users may notice a rearrangement of tabs, specifically with the order of Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status.

These changes aim to improve the overall user experience and make navigation more intuitive.