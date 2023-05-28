Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 5PM | SAMAA TV | 28th May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5PM | SAMAA TV | 28th May 2023 May 28, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5PM | SAMAA TV | 28th May 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Nation marks silver jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer Turkey voters divided in Erdogan’s Istanbul birthplace Despite differences, never thought of attacking army property: Saad Related Stories Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Most Popular Kanye West ties knots with Australian girlfriend Bianca Censori Fawad discusses future political strategy with Jahangir Tareen over phone call ‘Tere Bin’ episode 47 dissipates misconceptions, clarifies ‘Meerasim’ relationship