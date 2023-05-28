Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez: Queens in white at IIFA 2023

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 witnessed a dazzling display of style and fashion as Bollywood divas Urvashi Rautela and Jacqueline Fernandez made a striking appearance on the red carpet. Urvashi Rautela stole the spotlight in a breathtaking feather gown, while Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a dramatic look accentuated by a veil.

Urvashi Rautela, known for her impeccable fashion sense, turned heads in an ethereal white gown adorned with cascading feathers. The intricately designed gown featured a plunging neckline and a fitted silhouette that accentuated her curves. Urvashi exuded elegance and grace as she posed for the cameras, capturing the attention of all present at the event. Her choice of the feathered ensemble showcased her penchant for taking fashion risks and pushing the boundaries.

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a more dramatic look, adding an element of mystique with a veil. The Bollywood beauty wore a black gown with intricate detailing and a figure-hugging bodice that accentuated her slender figure. Jacqueline completed her look with a floor-length veil that added an aura of mystery and allure to her ensemble. Her bold and daring fashion choice left onlookers captivated and showcased her fearless approach to style.

Both Urvashi Rautela and Jacqueline Fernandez exuded confidence and glamour as they graced the IIFA 2023 red carpet. Their sartorial choices reflected their individual styles and personalities, making them the center of attention among the glitz and glamour of the star-studded event.

The duo’s appearance at IIFA 2023 set a high standard for fashion and left fans eagerly anticipating their future red carpet moments. Their striking ensembles not only showcased their fashion-forward sensibilities but also served as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts across the globe.

As the IIFA Awards ceremony unfolded, Urvashi Rautela and Jacqueline Fernandez continued to make heads turn with their impeccable style and undeniable charm. Their presence added an extra layer of glamour to the event, making it a night to remember for Bollywood and fashion enthusiasts alike.