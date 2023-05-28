Despite differences, never thought of attacking army property: Saad

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the PML-N has had differences with the establishment, but never even thought about attacking military installations and property.

During his visit to the Corps Commander House in Lahore, the minister said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s belongings kept here were desecrated.

He said he also saw the video where the mob was harassing the corps commander and his family.

“We have suffered a lot, while these people have not gone through anything yet,” he remarked, adding the fire at the Corps Commander House was lit through chemical, and not petrol.

He further said that stopping the mob that attacked the venue was not difficult, but probably it was thought that lives would be lost.

The minister claimed there was no one more wretched than the one who stood against the army.

“GHQ is a symbol of our strength,” Saad asserted, alleging that the arsonists were trained.

Attacking the GHQ and Corps Commander House is not politics, the minister exclaimed.