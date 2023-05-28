Emergency response team formed to secure data of public, private institutions

The government has intensified efforts regarding cybersecurity in Pakistan, as a ‘Computer Emergency Response Team’ has been formed at the national level to secure the data of public and private institutions.

Documents have been prepared for securing the data of public and private institutions. According to the documents, a national-level ‘Computer Emergency Response Team’ has been formed for the purpose.

The IT Ministry has sent the national framework and rules for the emergency response team to the government for approval.

The team will begin its work from June, the IT Ministry documents state.

According to the documents, software and hardware will be developed locally to ensure cybersecurity.

They further said that a National Cyber Security Center and Research Academy will be set up.

The documents say that cyber diplomacy agreements have been signed with Russia, Indonesia, China, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Singapore.

They also say that a special monitoring cell has been created to secure official websites on national days.