CAA launches night landing operation at Gwadar International Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday launched the night landing operation of flights at the Gwadar International Airport.

The CAA has issued instructions to all airlines and aviation companies for September and clarified that overnight parking of aircraft will not be allowed.

The aviation regulator said military and Balochistan government flights will have special permission.

“The security arrangements in this regard will have to be done by themselves,” the CAA said.

Gwadar International Airport Facts

Gwadar International Airport is situated 14 km (9 miles) north of the city centre of Gwadar.

Air operations started in 1966.

Moreover, Pakistan International Airlines connects Gwadar to Karachi, Turbat, Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait City, Riyadh, Tehran, Mashhad, Bahrain and Muscat.