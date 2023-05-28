Former PTI MPAs from Punjab, overseas leader bid goodbye to party

The list of the people quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan is getting longer by the hour, as the latest to join it is former MPA Chaudhry Irshad Arain.

Former MPA Arain belongs to Burewala. In his statement, he said he strongly condemns the incidents of May 9, and announced that he is neither an official of the PTI nor a ticket-holder anymore.

He further said that attacks on military installations are not acceptable in any case, adding that the miscreants involved in the May 9 tragedy should be brought to justice.

Arain took down the PTI panaflex from his office and put up banners expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

On the other hand, former MPA Dr. Nadia Aziz from Sargodha has also decided to part ways with the PTI and his expected to announce her decision at a press conference at 5pm today.

It should be noted that another former MPA Malik Khurram Ali Khan has also announced his decision to leave the PTI in a press conference.

Speaking in Islamabad, Khan said he cannot go along an anti-Pakistan and anti-army narrative, and strongly condemned the events of May 9.

Khurram criticized the attempts to hamper the sanctity of national security institutions for politics.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s former special assistant from London, Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan Chaudhry, has also announced his departure from the party in London.

Tariq Mehmood has served as the chief of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab in the former Imran Khan government.