PTI ‘deserters’ call on Tareen to chart political future

The PTI members who recently distanced themselves from the party have reportedly initiated contacts with the party’s estranged leader Jahangir Tareen.

Former MNA Ahmad Shah Khagga from Pakpattan and former MPA Saeed Akbar Niwani have reportedly met Tareen in Lahore and discussed their political future.

The meeting was also attended by the prime minister’s special assistant Aon Chaudhry.

Also Read: Fawad discusses future political strategy with Jahangir Tareen over phone call

The political leaders discussed joining the new party that Tareen is allegedly planning to launch, as per sources.

Jahangir Tareen also discussed different names for the new party with the former PTI leaders, the sources added.

In the next two to three days, the sources further said, more people who recently quit the PTI are likely to announce their association with Jahangir Tareen.

Also Read: PTI Haqiqi faction emerges out of Imran Khan’s party

Separately, former PTI leader Dr Amjad also met with the estranged party leader.

Dr Amjad had only a few days ago parted ways with the PTI. The meeting was also attended by Dr Amjad’s son.

Both sides discussed the political situation as well as the future course of action.

On Saturday, there were reports of former federal minister of the PTI, Fawad Chaudhry, also speaking to Tareen over the phone and discussing their further political strategies.

However, Fawad later denied the rumors, claiming he had taken a break from politics.