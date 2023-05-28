Sanjrani, Bizenjo rule out BAP merger into any other party

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani denied the reports of merger of their Balochistan Awami Party into any other party.

In an important, the two leaders discussed the political situation of the country and party affairs in detail. They also reviewed the organizational issues of the BAP.

Both the leaders denied the rumors of BAP’s merger with any party.

“The BAP will participate in the upcoming elections as an independent and stable entity,” the meeting agreed.

They also agreed that the option of an alliance and seat adjustment with other political parties will be kept open. The party will be reorganized up to the district and union council levels, the meeting decided.

The two leaders remarked that workers are an asset for the party, and they should be encouraged and guided at every level.

The meeting also decided to take party leaders and workers into confidence on the political situation of the country and the party affairs.

It was also decided to make the BAP more active and united at the provincial as well as at national levels.

The chief minister stressed that in the next elections also the BAP will emerge as the majority party.