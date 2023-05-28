Protesting wrestlers arrested as Modi set to inaugurate India’s new parliament building

Indian police detained on Sunday several wrestlers including Olympic medallists as well as dozens of their supporters as they attempted to march to parliament in New Delhi, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

A group of wrestlers have held a sit-in since last month demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, the wrestling federation chief, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

On Sunday the wrestlers attempted to march to India’s new parliament just as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they were halted by hundreds of police.

Among those detained and hauled away into buses were Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

“We respect our athletes, but we will not let there be any disturbance in the inauguration,” broadcaster NDTV quoted a senior police official as saying.

Security in the national capital was tightened ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament building by Modi.

Personnel also stood guard on the borders of Delhi after a group of farmers attempted to enter the city to support the protesting wrestlers.

Earlier this month, dozens of farmers broke down police barricades in the city to join the protest.

Wrestling federation chief Singh, who is from Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has denied the accusations.

Modi set to inaugurate grand new Indian parliament

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to inaugurate a grand new parliament building Sunday, a major part of his Hindu nationalist government’s remodelling of New Delhi, but opposition parties have said they will boycott the event.

“Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation’s rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future,” Modi tweeted late Saturday, with the hashtag “MyParliamentMyPride.”

To mark the opening of the new building, he will also launch a special 75-rupee coin.

But many opposition parties have said they will boycott the inauguration, calling it a “grave insult” that Modi, and not the Indian president, ceremonial head of state Droupadi Murmu, will perform the ceremony.

Some politicians have also raised questions about the inauguration date itself, which happens to be the birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an important Hindu ideologue who was a mentor to Mahatma Gandhi’s killer.

The new parliament has reportedly cost $145 million to build.

The chamber of the lower house will have 888 seats – significantly more than its current maximum membership of 550, an indication that authorities plan a major expansion in their numbers.

Modi has long sought to eliminate vestiges of British rule and the grand new hexagonal legislature stands next to the colonial-era building designed by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker that it will replace.

The new building is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project – a grand project aimed at revamping or replacing British-era government centres.

It is one of several mega projects around key cultural and religious sites championed by the right-wing leader.

