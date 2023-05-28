ICT Police cautions: Some women may be ‘used’ to malign departments, officers

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police spokesperson citing ‘reports’ claimed that a systematic campaign has been launched to defame and target the departments’ officers of every rank.

The ICT Police spokesman claimed the campaign to target so that institutions can be defamed.

The Islamabad Police said all women are respectable but ‘some’ could be used in this campaign as such nefarious tactics have been used by foreign intelligence agencies in the past as well.

He cautioned all officers to keep things transparent to avoid any such tricks and keep cameras in all offices, police stations and lock ups intact.

This was referred to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s late night press conference in which he claimed that intelligence agencies have intercepted an audio call recording of a PTI leader to falsely accuse a police team of raping a woman during a house raid.

Sanaullah alleged that the intercepted call discussed two types of planning.

One was related to a method of raid and the other was a ‘staged’ rape at the house of a PTI worker, he added and said that firing during the raid was also part of the plan.

He said that the ‘conspiracy’ was to be executed today which is why the government decided to unearth it swiftly.

The minister asserted that if the alleged conspiracy were to be executed, the PTI would exploit international media platforms to defame the government, accusing it of severe human rights violations.