Gas cylinder blast claims one life, leaves several injured in Rawalpindi

A horrifying incident unfolded on Sunday in Rawalpindi’s People’s Colony area as a gas cylinder explosion tore through a two-story house, resulting in the death of at least one person.

The blast left a portion of the property partially collapsed, trapping eight individuals, including women and children.

Meanwhile, rescuers and locals launched rescue efforts, pulled the injured out of the debris, and shifted them to local hospitals.

A spokesperson for the rescue operation confirmed that the blast occurred as a result of a gas leakage within the house located in People’s Colony.

The injured individuals comprise four men, two women, and an equal number of children, the spokesperson added.