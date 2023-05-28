PML-N set to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer with rally in Lahore

The PML-N has organized a public meeting at Liberty Chowk, Lahore on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer. The party is set to celebrate the silver jubilee of the country becoming a nuclear power.

The arrangements for the rally have been completed and the stage is ready. PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to address the event at Liberty Roundabout.

A model of Chagai, the area in Balochistan where the nuclear tests were carried out by Pakistan under the PML-N government in 1998, has also been installed at Liberty Chowk.

On the other hand, in Multan, the women’s wing of the PML-N held a ceremony on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer. Women party workers raised slogans in favor of Pakistan Army and cut a cake.

A model of a missile was also displayed at the event.

A Youm-e-Takbeer procession was also taken out under the leadership of former lawmakers Sultana Shaheen and Shaheen Shafiq.

The women workers raised the party flag and slogans in favor of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In Gujranwala also, a cake-cutting ceremony was held by the local PML-N leadership, led by Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, who also cut a cake on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the federal minister paid tribute to the “historic courage” of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the PML-N supremo proved to be a lion-heart in difficult times.

He added that Nawaz Sharif carried out six nuclear blasts in response to India’s five in 1998. He further said India cannot think of carrying out a major attack against Pakistan.

He also castigated Imran Khan for his ‘weak response’ to India’s “occupation” of Kashmir. He also lashed out at the PTI chairman for allegedly attacking the army to weaken it.

Imran Khan was sending a message to the world that Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is not safe.