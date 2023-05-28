Maryam Nawaz critiques leadership disparity in May 9 events

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz highlighted the contrasting leadership displayed during the events of May 9 and May 28, 1998.

The PML-N has organised a public meeting at Liberty Chowk, Lahore on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer. The party celebrated the silver jubilee of the country becoming a nuclear power.

A model of Chagai, the area in Balochistan where the nuclear tests were carried out by Pakistan under the PML-N government in 1998, had also been installed at Liberty Chowk.

Addressing the rally, she stated, “On the day Pakistan became a nuclear power, every citizen expressed gratitude. However, on May 9, a sense of shame engulfed every Pakistani.”

Maryam Nawaz went on to describe the scenes witnessed on May 9 as reminiscent of those commonly observed in war-torn countries like Afghanistan or nations plagued by terrorism.

The PML-N leader conveyed her gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their role in safeguarding the country’s nuclear programme.

She extended her appreciation to other law enforcement agencies as well. Maryam also expressed thanks to the politicians, scientists, and engineers who made significant contributions to Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

Earlier in the day, the women’s wing of the PML-N held a ceremony in Multan on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer. Women party workers raised slogans in favour of Pakistan Army and cut a cake.

A model of a missile was also displayed at the event.

A Youm-e-Takbeer procession was also taken out under the leadership of former lawmakers Sultana Shaheen and Shaheen Shafiq.

The women workers raised the party flag and slogans in favour of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In Gujranwala also, a cake-cutting ceremony was held by the local PML-N leadership, led by Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, who also cut a cake on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the federal minister paid tribute to the “historic courage” of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the PML-N supremo proved to be a lion-heart in difficult times.

He added that Nawaz Sharif carried out six nuclear blasts in response to India’s five in 1998.

He further said India cannot think of carrying out a major attack against Pakistan.

He also castigated Imran Khan for his ‘weak response’ to India’s “occupation” of Kashmir. He also lashed out at the PTI chairman for allegedly attacking the army to weaken it.

Imran Khan was sending a message to the world that Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is not safe.

A similar ceremony was also held in Nankana Sahib where PML-N Women’s Youth Wing President Dr. Shazra Mansab Ali Kharal cut a cake along with party officials and workers.

The event participants also raised slogans in favour of Pakistan Army and Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Shazra said Youm-e-Takbeer is the most important day in the country’s history.

Nawaz Sharif carried out the nuclear explosions despite an offer of bribe of billions of dollars and threats, she claimed.