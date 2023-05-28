Haier Smart Home and French Open Roland-Garros cooperation starts today

The 127th French Open “Roland-Garros” main game started in Paris on May 28, and attracted top tennis players from around the world, such as Djokovic, Alcaraz, Swiatek, and Maria Sakkari.

At the same time, as an official partner, the Haier logo also appeared on the French Open “Roland-Garros” court.

The French Open “Roland-Garros” was founded in 1891 and is the only Grand Slam tennis tournament played on a clay court, representing the highest honor in clay court events.

Compared to grass and synthetic plastic courts, clay courts have higher elasticity, greater friction when the ball hits the ground, slower ball speed, and greater sliding space for players when running, stopping and returning. This determines that players must have better running and moving abilities to win.

As a top event, the French Open “Roland-Garros” has a high reputation worldwide. According to the 2022 statistics from Nielsen, a globally renowned market monitoring and data analysis company, the French Open “Roland-Garros” garnered nearly 300 million viewers and was popular among sports enthusiasts worldwide.

This cooperation with Haier Smart Home will further enhance global brand exposure.

Haier Smart Home’s appearance on the clay court will help accelerate global brand building and market development.

In the process of globalization, Haier Smart Home has independently created brands such as Haier, Casarte, GEA, AQUA, Fisher & Paykel, Candy and other seven major brand clusters covering users of all levels and achieving global leadership of high-end brands.

For the 14th consecutive year, Haier has won this accolade as leader in the market of major appliances, according to the annual Euromonitor International report.

Overseas, facing a decline in industry prosperity, Haier Smart Home’s overseas revenue and profit both grew in 2022 with revenue growing against the trend by 10.3%; in the first quarter of 2023 overseas revenue increased by 11.3% year-on-year continuing its high growth trend.

At the same time, Haier Smart Home’s cooperation with French Open “Roland-Garros” will also accelerate its pace of landing smart homes overseas.

Currently, in Europe, Haier Smart Home’s high-end brand Candy occupies the first share of connected home appliances where users can easily manage smart home appliances through hOn APP; in North America and Australia, users can experience smart home life scenes through SmartHQ; in Southeast Asia, Haier Smart Home has landed Haismart to provide smart home services for local users.

This cooperation with French Open “Roland-Garros” provides a new way for global users to understand Haier Smart Home’s smart products and scenes. Further expanding its smart home user base and accelerating its global landing.