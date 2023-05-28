6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

A earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan including Islamabad and various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday.

According to the National Seismic Meteorological Centre, the epicenter of the magnitude 6 tremor was at Tajikistan-Afghanistan border area with a depth of 233 km.

The earthquake tremors felt in Murree, Shahkot, Shikargarh and Zafarwal, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Bunir, Malakand, Chitral, Swat and Mardan.