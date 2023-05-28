Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

Earthquake epicentre was Tajikistan-Afghanistan border area
Samaa Web Desk May 28, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan including Islamabad and various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday.

According to the National Seismic Meteorological Centre, the epicenter of the magnitude 6 tremor was at Tajikistan-Afghanistan border area with a depth of 233 km.

The earthquake tremors felt in Murree, Shahkot, Shikargarh and Zafarwal, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Bunir, Malakand, Chitral, Swat and Mardan.

earthquake

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular