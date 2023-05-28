5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

A earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan including Islamabad and various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday.

According to the National Seismic Meteorological Centre, the epicenter of the magnitude 5.5 tremor was at Tajikistan-Afghanistan border area with a depth of 233 km.

However, the US Geological Survey reported that it was 5.2 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The earthquake tremors felt in Murree, Shahkot, Shikargarh and Zafarwal, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Bunir, Malakand, Chitral, Swat and Mardan.