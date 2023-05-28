China’s first domestically made large passenger jet arrives in Beijing from Shanghai

The world’s first C919, China’s first domestically made large passenger jet, completed its inaugural commercial flight on Sunday.

The flight, identified as MU9191, departed from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at 1:10 p.m. Beijing Time.

China Global Television Network (CGTN), a state-run foreign-language news channel based in Beijing, China, reported that nearly 160 passengers were aboard to experience C919’s first air travel. To begin the journey, everyone obtained a specially designed boarding pass provided by China Eastern Airlines (CEA), commemorating the aircraft’s first commercial flight.

For the first time, passengers can enjoy high-definition 1080P videos projected by a total of 20 12-inch pendant monitors installed in CEA’s single-aisle fleet.

China Eastern Airlines has also filmed a safety instruction video for the C919, featuring China’s picturesque landscapes to present an audiovisual feast for passengers.

The C919 was developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and was granted a type certificate by the Civil Aviation Administration Of China (CAAC) last September.

China Eastern Airlines signed a contract to buy five C919s in March 2021 in the first commercial deal for the plane. The airline received its first C919 jet, numbered B-919A, on December 9, 2022, and the remaining four aircraft will be delivered over the next two years based on the supplier’s production and delivery plan.

China Eastern Airlines began a 100-hour verification flight for its first C919 aircraft on December 26, 2022, to verify and confirm the aircraft’s operational safety.

So far, over 1,200 C919 jetliners have been ordered, according to COMAC.