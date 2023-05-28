Imran labels Sanaullah’s presser attempt to camouflage mistreatment of detained PTI women

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday slating Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah labeled his late-night presser an attempt to cover up the mistreatment of arrested PTI women by the state.

The minister in a media talk claimed that the intelligence agencies had intercepted a conversation indicating that the PTI intended to falsely accuse a police team of raping a woman during a house raid.

Rana Sanaullah asserted that if the alleged conspiracy were to be executed, the PTI would exploit international media platforms to defame the government, accusing it of severe human rights violations.

The deposed premier responded to the aforementioned allegations on his Twitter, and penned that Sanaullah is so obviously trying to cover up and preempt the horror stories about to break in the media.

Mr Khan said, “If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts.”

Rebuking incumbents over alleged political victimization against his party workers, Khan added women have never been so mistreated and harassed by the state as they have been by this “fascist govt” when they were exercising their right to protest peacefully.