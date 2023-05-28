Nation marks silver jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer

A silver jubilee of the nuclear tests is being observed today (Sunday) to mark in remembrance of nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998 that gave country strategic nuclear deterrence in the region.

Country achieved 'balance of power' in region

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a special statement issued said that nation is celebrating silver jubilee of Takbeer Day today and the success established the 'balance of power' in the region.

Pakistan Army media wing said country had achieved minimum defense capability today back in 1998.

The statement reads, "The forces paid tribute to those who achieved success in difficult times."

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the country’s defence, sovereignty, national dignity and freedom was above everything to the nation and no one had the courage to take away its freedom.

In a message on the occasion of Youm-Takbir to mark the day of nuclear tests carried out by Pakistan in 1998, the prime minister said the day reminded that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, they would not budge from any sacrifice.