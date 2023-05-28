India mulls omitting Allama Iqbal from BA syllabus

In a bid to vanish Muslims’ traces from Indian history and also in the pretext of an anti-Pakistan approach, the Delhi University’s Academic Council passed a resolution to expunge National Poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s chapter from the BA syllabus, the Hindu reported on Saturday.

Allama Iqbal, born in 1877 in Sialkot, is widely credited with sowing the seeds of the idea of Pakistan. Known for his notable contributions, including penning the iconic song “Saare jahan se achha,” it remains uncertain whether India’s military bands will continue to use the famous theme in their marches.

“A motion was brought regarding a change in the syllabus of political science. As per the motion, there was a chapter on Iqbal that has been removed from the syllabus,” said an academic council member.

A unit on Iqbal titled ‘Iqbal: Community’, which is part of the syllabus was reviewed by Press Trust of India.

The move has been welcomed by the right-wing student body, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

ABVP stated that Iqbal, often referred to as the “philosophical father of Pakistan,” played a significant role in establishing Mohammad Ali Jinnah as the leader of the Muslim League and was equally responsible for the partition of India.

As per reports, the chapter on Allama Iqbal titled “Modern Indian Political Thought” was previously part of the BA’s sixth-semester paper.