ODI World Cup schedule to be revealed at World Test Championship final: Jay Shah

Indian Cricket Board BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has announced that the schedule for the ODI World Cup will be unveiled during the World Test Championship final and the venues for the World Cup are expected to be disclosed during a sideline meeting held in conjunction with the Test Championship final.

As per reports from Indian media, Jay Shah announced that a dedicated BCCI General Council meeting took place today to discuss the upcoming World Cup.

During the meeting, it was decided that a special committee would be formed by the BCCI next week to oversee the preparations for the tournament. In addition, it was confirmed that the final of the World Test Championship will be contested between India and Australia, scheduled to take place from June 7th to June 11.

The BCCI Secretary further said that the schedule for the Asia Cup will also be unveiled during the upcoming meeting of the Asian Cricket Council, scheduled for next week. The meeting holds significant importance as it will determine the future of the Asia Cup based on the discussions and decisions made by the Asian Cricket Council.

The Indian media reports further suggested that an informal meeting is scheduled to take place during the IPL final, where representatives from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh cricket boards will gather. The primary agenda of this meeting will be to discuss and finalize the plan for the upcoming Asia Cup. It is highly probable that the tournament will be hosted in Sri Lanka, as indicated during the discussions.