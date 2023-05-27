Nora Fatehi trolled for her all-red latex dress at IIFA 2023

Nora Fatehi, the popular actress known for her extraordinary fashion choices, found herself at the receiving end of social media trolls once again. Despite her massive fan following and impeccable taste in fashion, netizens took to various platforms to criticize her latest all-red latex dress worn at IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

With over 45 million followers on Instagram, Nora Fatehi is no stranger to the spotlight. Her sultry photos and entertaining reels have garnered a dedicated fan base that eagerly awaits her fashion moments. However, it seems that her recent appearance at the IIFA Awards did not sit well with some online users.

The figure-hugging latex dress, which Nora effortlessly pulled off, drew comparisons to the Kardashian family. Netizens flooded social media platforms with comments suggesting that she was attempting to emulate Kim Kardashian’s style. One Instagram user remarked, “So desperate to be and look like Kim Kardashian 😮,” while another sarcastically wrote, “Andar bhi plastic aur dress bhi plastic.”

The trolls did not stop there, as one commenter humorously remarked, “Rabar ki dress pahen kar aayi hai,” poking fun at the dress’s shiny appearance. Another user went as far as calling her a “plastic doll,” suggesting that her choice of outfit was artificial and lacking originality. Yet another comment questioned Nora’s attempt to resemble Kylie Jenner, with the user jokingly asking, “Why she is trying to look like Kylie? “

Despite the trolling, Nora Fatehi remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, admired for her talent, dedication, and fashion sense. Her bold choices often turn heads and generate discussions among fashion enthusiasts. While trolls may attempt to dampen her spirit, Nora’s fan base continues to support and celebrate her unique style, making her a trendsetter in her own right.