Amazon renews Priyanka Chopra’s spy thriller “Citadel” for season 2

Amazon Prime Video has officially renewed the popular spy thriller series, Citadel, for a highly anticipated second season, as reported by Deadline.

The show, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles, has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon and MGM Studios, expressed her excitement about the show’s success, stating that Citadel has become a “truly global phenomenon.”

The second season of Citadel will see Joe Russo, one half of the renowned Russo Brothers, taking the helm as the director for every episode. David Weil, the showrunner for the first season, will be returning to continue overseeing the series. The cast will also feature the talented Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, adding to the already stellar ensemble.

Citadel, a production of Amazon Studios and AGBO (the Russo Brothers’ production company), premiered its first season on Amazon Prime Video, reaching audiences worldwide in an impressive 40 languages. Salke emphasized the impact the show has had, stating that it has attracted a significant number of new international customers to the streaming platform.

In recognition of the overwhelming response from viewers, Amazon has made the decision to share the premiere episode of Citadel’s second season globally without requiring a membership. This move aims to further expand the show’s reach and allow more viewers to experience the thrilling world of Citadel.

The series follows the captivating story of two elite agents, Mason Kane (played by Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra). After narrowly escaping their dangerous lives with the independent global spy agency known as Citadel, they assume new identities and attempt to build new lives. However, their former colleague, Bernard Orlick (portrayed by Stanley Tucci), discovers their whereabouts and implores them to help prevent the rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order.

With its gripping plot, talented cast, and the vision of the Russo Brothers, Citadel has become a sensation among audiences worldwide. The confirmation of a second season promises to deliver even more thrilling episodes and captivating storytelling to the show’s growing fanbase.