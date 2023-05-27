Sanaullah alleges PTI’s ‘diabolical’ conspiracy involving false rape claims

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made a startling claim on Sunday, stating that intelligence agencies had intercepted a telephonic conversation revealing an alleged conspiracy by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to malign the government internationally.

Sanaullah said this during a press conference he addressed after quarter past midnight in Faisalabad.

According to the minister, the intercepted conversation indicated that PTI intended to falsely accuse a police team of raping a woman during a house raid.

Sanaullah alleged that the intercepted call discussed two types of planning.

One was related to a method of raid and the other was a ‘staged’ rape at the house of a PTI worker, he added and said that firing during the raid was also part of the plan.

He said that the ‘conspiracy’ was to be executed today which is why the government decided to unearth it swiftly.

The minister asserted that if the alleged conspiracy were to be executed, the PTI would exploit international media platforms to defame the government, accusing it of severe human rights violations.

No to negotiations

Earlier in the day, the interior minister refused to engage in dialogue with PTI, citing concerns raised by the families of martyrs if the government does so.

The minister’s firm stance comes as a response to calls for negotiations by PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to a public rally in Faisalabad, Sanaullah said that the negotiations with the PTI would exacerbate the pain of families of martyrs.

“We cannot face the families of the martyrs,” the minister asserted.

He underscored the responsibility to bring those responsible for acts of violence to justice. He demanded that individuals involved in criminal activities be punished in accordance with the law.

Taking a swipe at Imran Khan, the minister criticised his past rhetoric, stating that Imran Khan used to speak arrogantly and always referred to them as ‘robbers’.

He accused the former prime minister of propagating hate and failing to bring about peace and tranquillity during his tenure.