‘Can’t face families of martyrs’: Sanaullah rejects PTI’s offer of dialogue

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has refused to engage in dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing concerns raised by the families of martyrs if the government does so.

The minister’s firm stance comes as a response to calls for negotiations by PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to a public rally in Faisalabad, Sanaullah said that the negotiations with the PTI would exacerbate the pain of families of martyrs.

“We cannot face the families of the martyrs,” the minister asserted.

He underscored the responsibility to bring those responsible for acts of violence to justice. He demanded that individuals involved in criminal activities be punished in accordance with the law.

Taking a swipe at Imran Khan, the minister criticised his past rhetoric, stating that Imran Khan used to speak arrogantly and always referred to them as ‘robbers’.

He accused the former prime minister of propagating hate and failing to bring about peace and tranquillity during his tenure.