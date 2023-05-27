No dialogues with terrorists or saboteurs: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday ruled out any chance of engaging in dialogue with individuals who desecrate the memorials of martyrs

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz Sharif conveyed a strong message, stating that there will be no negotiations with terrorists or saboteurs who ignite violence within the nation. Furthermore, he underlined that there will be no dialogue with those who vandalise the memorials o the courageous martyrs.

The PML-N supremo made it clear that discussions are reserved for politicians and not for terrorists and saboteurs who fuel chaos and instability within the country.

It should be noted that following the arrest of Imran Khan, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case, violent demonstrations erupted nationwide.

During the violent protests, the PTI activists vandalised both civil and military installations, causing significant damage, and set ablaze multiple victory signs.

Following the incidents, a wave of arrests targeted PTI workers and leaders nationwide, with cases filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking civilian properties. Additionally, individuals involved in the assault on military installations faced charges under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. The repercussions have left the PTI in disarray, leading to the resignations of several founding members and other prominent leaders from the party.

In a recent video message, PTI chairman Imran Khan extended an offer for dialogue with the decision-makers, emphasising the urgency of the situation in Pakistan.

Khan highlighted that if the prevailing conditions continue to deteriorate, it could lead to social upheaval. Recognising the limitations of using force and violence to address the issues at hand, he stressed the need to strengthen the rule of law and institutions as the means to effectively resolve the challenges faced by the nation.