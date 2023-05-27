Salman Khan responds to Hollywood woman’s marriage proposal at IIFA 2023

Amidst the glitz and glamour of IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan found himself at the center of an unexpected encounter. While walking the green carpet, Salman entertained questions from the media when a woman boldly asked him if he would marry her, claiming to have traveled all the way from Hollywood just to pose the question.

In his characteristic playful manner, Salman jokingly suggested that she might have mistaken him for fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan. Undeterred, the woman reiterated her love for Salman, prompting him to respond that she should have met him two decades earlier.

Salman Khan, along with a host of other celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, and Abhishek Bachchan, graced the IIFA 2023 event in Abu Dhabi. Sporting a black suit and shirt, Salman looked dashing with his trademark moustache and goatee.

Video footage capturing the marriage proposal quickly circulated online, sparking various reactions from fans. Some humorously noted the already long queue of prospective brides for Salman Khan, while others felt he appeared disinterested in the interaction. Admirers of the actor couldn’t help but express their admiration for his timeless charm and charisma.

Salman Khan’s most recent film, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” released on April 21, featuring a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Shehnaaz Gill. As for his upcoming projects, Salman is set to dazzle audiences once again in “Tiger 3,” the third installment of the action-packed Tiger franchise, slated for release this Diwali. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will also star Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. Additionally, fans can anticipate a special cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

Amidst the excitement of IIFA Rocks, Salman Khan shared his joy in completing the shoot for “Tiger 3,” ensuring audiences that they will witness the much-anticipated film on Diwali. The actor’s words resonated with anticipation and left fans eagerly awaiting another enthralling cinematic experience.