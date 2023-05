Seemin Jamali passes away in Karachi

The former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Seemin Jamali passed away on Saturday.

Dr Seemin Jamali was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi where she was taken after her health deteriorated. She was a cancer patient.

Her funeral prayers will be held at the JPMC mosque at Asr on Sunday.

Last week, rumours of her death had circulated on social media but her family had denied them.

Jamali was born in Karachi to Ghulamullah Din Muhammad Memon. She graduated from Nawabshah Medical College in 1986.

She joined JPMC in 1988. In 1993, she completed her master’s degree in Primary Healthcare Management (MPHM) in Thailand.

She took charge of JPMC’s emergency department in 1995. She did a postdoctoral fellowship in Emergency Care in the US.

Dr Seemin Jamali was appointed as Member of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in December 2022. She is the recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (2019) and the Women Achievement Awards.