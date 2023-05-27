PTI forms seven-member committee for negotiating with govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a seven-member committee for negotiating with the government.

The formation of a committee was announced by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his address to the supporters.

PTI chairman had said that he is ready to constitute a committee for talks with the ‘powerful quarters’ and he is ready to step back if that panel is convinced on two things.

He addressed his supporters soon after PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry quit the party.

He said that he is ready to form a committee to talk to anyone who possesses power.

“I am forming this committee and I say two things. If they convince it that they have a solution and the country can function better without Imran Khan, or they convince it what benefit will Pakistan gain from holding elections in October.”

Convince us on these two things, and I am ready to retreat for the sake of the country, he added.

PTI’s official Twitter account today shared the notification of the panel.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Aun Abbasi Bibi, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar will be part of the negotiation team.

The committee will decide the plan of action with the government regarding the elections.