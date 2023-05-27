Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 captures spotlight at IIFA awards

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2023 commenced in Abu Dhabi with the announcement of winners in the technical categories. The prestigious event showcased remarkable talent in cinematography, screenplay, dialogue, and editing, setting the stage for the main event scheduled for the following day. Notable films like “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” emerged as big winners, securing victories in multiple categories.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial venture, “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, garnered accolades in three categories. Sanjay and Utkarshini Vashishtha were honored with the Best Screenplay award, while the film also claimed trophies for Best Cinematography and Best Dialogue. Additionally, Alia’s collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor in “Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva” triumphed in the Best Special Effects (Visual) category.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” clinched two awards as well. The choreographer duo, Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves, received the Best Choreography award for their outstanding work on the film’s title track, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The Anees Bazmee-directed movie secured a second victory in the Best Sound Design category.

Other winners included Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller, “Drishyam 2,” which received the Best Editing award. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s “Vikram Vedha” won the honors for Best Background Score, while Vasan Bala’s “Monica O My Darling” claimed the Best Sound Mixing award.

The first day of the IIFA Awards was hosted by Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan. The star-studded event featured captivating performances by renowned singers Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir Singh, Palak Muchhal, and actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and Iulia Vantur. The main event, scheduled for the following day, will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

The event witnessed the presence of numerous renowned personalities from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Boman Irani, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Radhika Madan, Aahana Kumra, and Urvashi Rautela.

During an event, a video surfaced online showing Salman’s entourage pushing Vicky Kaushal. However, the two actors were later seen embracing each other with a hug at the awards. Vicky clarified that the incident depicted in the video did not accurately reflect the situation.