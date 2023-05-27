Imran nominates Shah Mahmood to lead PTI if he is disqualified

As the exodus from the party continues and resignations keep pouring in amid speculations that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will be arrested, sooner or later; he has nominated party’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the one who will hold the reins.

Imran Khan met with journalists and lawyers at his Zaman Park residence on Saturday.

PTI chairman said that if he is disqualified, PTI Vice-Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the party.

On a question, Imran Khan praised his party’s dynamic young leader Murad Saeed as the ‘future leader’.

He said that among the people quitting PTI, some are compelled to do so while others have been ‘exposed’.

The ex-PM clarified that there is no conflict with the army, stating, “This army is mine.”

He expressed optimism about the future, mentioning that times are about to change and promising a significant surprise in the days to come.

Imran criticised the current government, asserting that it has caused considerable damage to the country’s economy.

He emphasised that elections are the only viable solution to address the situation.

PTI chairman emphasised that the youth are the party’s most valuable asset, stating, “The youth are our greatest capital”.

He further asserted that the party ticket is their rightful claim, acknowledging the importance of youth representation in the political process.

Regarding President Arif Alvi, Imran expressed confidence that he will work in accordance with the Constitution.

He was also quite hopeful that PTI will win the elections whenever they happen.