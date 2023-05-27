Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s enchanting chemistry sets hearts aflutter in ‘Naseeb Se’

The highly anticipated romantic comedy film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is already making waves with its captivating storyline and the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have released the first song from the film titled ‘Naseeb Se.’ The melodious track is now available for music lovers to enjoy and get a glimpse into the magical world of love.

The song ‘Naseeb Se’ perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film, showcasing the journey of the two characters, Satyaprem (played by Kartik Aaryan) and Preeti (played by Kiara Advani). With soulful lyrics and a captivating melody, the song beautifully portrays the blossoming romance between the on-screen couple, leaving the viewers with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s sizzling chemistry is undoubtedly one of the highlights of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’ Their effortless on-screen presence and undeniable charm make it hard not to root for their love story. The first song, ‘Naseeb Se,’ further amplifies their chemistry, showcasing their impeccable compatibility and the depth of their emotions.

Composed by the talented duo Sachin-Jigar, the music of ‘Naseeb Se’ strikes a perfect balance between modern beats and traditional elements, creating a harmonious blend that resonates with audiences of all ages. The soulful vocals by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar add an extra layer of magic to the track, making it an instant favorite among music enthusiasts.

The release of ‘Naseeb Se’ has created a buzz among fans who have been eagerly awaiting the film’s release. Social media platforms are abuzz with praise for the song, with fans expressing their love for the mesmerizing melody and the adorable chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ promises to be a delightful romantic comedy that will touch the hearts of audiences. Directed by renowned filmmaker Luv Ranjan, known for his hit films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ series, the film is set to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride filled with laughter, love, and heartwarming moments.

So, get ready to be swept off your feet as Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s love story unfolds on the big screen. Stay tuned for more updates on ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of ‘Naseeb Se.’