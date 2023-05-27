Maryam criticises CJP Bandial for impeding working of audio leaks commission

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz criticised the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for stopping the commission tasked to probe into audio leaks.

Maryam took to her Twitter account to express that the CJP ceasing the commission to function was akin to him pleading guilty.

She said, “The person sitting on the highest seat of justice is using his position to avoid accountability.”

Read more: Audio leaks commission suspends proceedings following SC order

The PML-N leader asked Bandial if he shouldn’t face the law over audio leaks involving his mother-in-law.

She wrote, “Umar Atta Bandial deserves to be punished for making a mockery of the law and a joke of the judiciary to save his family.”