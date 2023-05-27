Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Bhediya’ out on JioCinema

Fans of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have been eagerly waiting for their much-anticipated film “Bhediya” to hit the screens. The wait is finally over as the supernatural comedy-horror film has made its way to the digital platform. “Bhediya” is now available for streaming exclusively on JioCinema, starting from today.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, known for his previous hit “Stree,” “Bhediya” promises to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride with elements of horror and comedy. The film marks the second collaboration between Dhawan and Sanon, who previously worked together in the critically acclaimed “Dilwale.”

View this post on Instagram

In “Bhediya,” Varun Dhawan plays the role of a young man named Vicky, who turns into a werewolf under mysterious circumstances. Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Jhanvi, Vicky’s love interest, who embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind his transformation. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Deepak Dobriyal and Rajkummar Rao, who add their own charm to the narrative.

The release of “Bhediya” on JioCinema comes as a delight for fans, especially during these challenging times when the cinema halls remain closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Viewers can now enjoy the much-awaited film from the comfort of their homes, thanks to the growing popularity of OTT platforms.

JioCinema, a leading digital streaming platform in India, has been consistently expanding its library with a diverse range of content to cater to the evolving preferences of audiences. With “Bhediya” joining its lineup, the platform aims to offer a captivating and engaging experience to its subscribers.

So grab your popcorn and get ready for a thrilling adventure as “Bhediya” takes you on a supernatural journey filled with laughter, scares, and memorable performances. Stream the film exclusively on JioCinema and immerse yourself in the world of Vicky and Jhanvi as they unravel the secrets of the Bhediya.