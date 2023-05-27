Step into shoes of legendary assassin: John Wick game announcement!

Lionsgate, the company behind the hugely successful John Wick movies, is considering developing an AAA video game based on the franchise.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer expressed confidence in the potential of a high-budget John Wick game, stating that they believe “there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick.”

The action-packed trilogy, known for its intense fight sequences and unique world-building, has grossed over $1 billion worldwide, showcasing its popularity among fans.

If the game captures the essence of the franchise, it has the potential to be a major hit.

While an AAA John Wick game has yet to be made, there have been two previous game adaptations.

The first was John Wick Chronicles, a VR first-person shooter released in 2017, followed by John Wick Hex, a strategy game released in 2019.

Although these games received mixed reviews, they demonstrated an appetite for John Wick-themed gaming experiences.

An AAA game could capitalize on the strengths of its predecessors and provide players with an even more immersive and action-packed adventure.

The success of the John Wick movies, with each installment surpassing its predecessor in terms of box office earnings, speaks to the franchise’s popularity and potential for a successful game adaptation.

Fans eagerly await the opportunity to step into the shoes of the legendary assassin and experience the fast-paced action and intricate fight choreography firsthand.

However, specific details about the game, such as its features and release date, are currently unknown, leaving fans in anticipation for further updates.